Pub helps to preserve popular cycling trail

Cyclist friendly pub The Lindisfarne Inn has raised almost £200 to help towards the upkeep of the mountain biking route, The Sandstone Way.

The Beal pub wanted to help support and maintain the trail, which passes right by its doorstep and is used by many of its cycling customers.

For every pint of local brewery Hadrian and Border Sandstone Way Ale sold in the bar over the past six months, the inn has donated 5p to support ongoing vital upkeep of the 120-mile trail, enjoyed by cyclists riding between Berwick and Hexham.

The Lindisfarne Inn general manager Chris Taylor and his wife, Leonie, presented a cheque to Graham Vickers, of The Cycle PaD, the social enterprise that helps manage The Sandstone Way. The funds will be used towards ensuring the route is managed and maintained.

Chris said: “Cyclists and walkers are a growing part of our customer base here. We always do our best to make sure we give them a very warm welcome and have invested in facilities such as bike repair equipment, wash-down areas and bike stands to add value to their visit.

“The Sandstone Way is a brilliant new trail that passes right by us, which many of our customers enjoy. We wanted to give something back to the cycling community and the route by pledging our support and contributing towards its upkeep by giving donations of our aptly-named Sandstone Way Ale to the project.”

Graham said: “We are very grateful for the continued support of The Lindisfarne Inn and their customers. They have really put their money where their mouth is, to give something back to the cycling community. Cycle routes don’t just look after themselves. Donations like this will help us to maintain the route so many more cyclists can enjoy it for years to come.”

He added: “The Sandstone Way was conceived in 2009 and took six years to bring to readiness as a waymarked, mapped and promoted route for mountain bikes. It took a lot of hard work, teamwork with time freely given by volunteers in the implementation process of creating the route.

“Upkeep of The Sandstone Way is an ongoing process and we rely on donations and contributions from businesses like The Lindisfarne Inn to help us. Inspired by the support of The Lindisfarne Inn, we’re calling for people to give us a pint-sized donation of £3 to help towards the upkeep of the trail.”

Donations to The Sandstone Way can be made at www.sandstoneway.co.uk/listing/Donation

Further information on the Sandstone Way is available at www.sandstoneway.co.uk For more information on cycling in Northumberland visit www.cyclenorthumberland.org.uk