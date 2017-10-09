Pub group backs RNLI’s fishy fund-raiser

North-east pub operators The Inn Collection Group are going hook, line and sinker to support an annual RNLI fund-raising campaign.

Throughout October, a £1 donation (50p for children’s meals) from every RNLI Fish special at the award-winning company’s venues will go to the charity which saves lives at sea.

In Northumberland, participating pubs are The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses, The Hog’s Head Inn at Alnwick and The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth.

From crowd-pleasing local ale-battered fish and chips to just-landed catch of the day plates, the group is pledging to tip the scales when it comes to supporting the RNLI’s Fish Supper campaign to raise funds for local lifeboat crews.

The Hog’s Head Inn general manager, Gary Turner, said: “What better way can there be to support a fantastic charity like the RNLI than enjoying one of our local beer-battered fish and homemade chip meals in the knowledge that by doing so you are helping a very worthy cause?

“We are just a few miles from the coast and seaside resorts like Alnmouth, Seahouses and Craster so supporting a charity that will drop everything to come to the rescue of those in difficulty at sea is very worthwhile. We’re proud to support the RNLI and their volunteer crews so that they can continue to save even more lives at sea.”

The Lindisfarne Inn’s general manager, Chris Taylor, added: “Given our location close to Holy Island causeway and the Northumberland coast – and the amazing work our local volunteer Seahouses and Berwick crews do, we’re proud to support the RNLI so that they can continue to save even more lives at sea.”