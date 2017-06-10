Proposals for a residential lodge park in village

A bid for a residential park featuring 12 lodges in Whittingham has been submitted to the county council.

The scheme is for a site on the western approach to the village, to the north of Callaly Road and next to West Treetops.

The applicants, Mr and Mrs Young, originally sought to build five new homes on the site, with planning permission granted in November 2013.

Works commenced on the access road and junction with Callaly Road and the required foul and surface-water systems, but subsequently visited a residential lodge/bungalow park in Derbyshire.

According to planning documents, ‘research concluded that there was significant demand for homes of this type, due to the relative affordability, quality of surroundings, sense of community and high energy efficiency’.