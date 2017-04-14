Proposal for new homes on former first-school site

Another housing application has been lodged for Amble, with plans to build properties on a former school site.

Gosforth-based Northern Coastal Developments Limited wants to demolish the derelict St Cuthbert’s RC First School, on Links Road, and replace it with seven three-bedroom bungalows and seven three-bedroom town houses.

It is the latest residential scheme to be unveiled for The Friendliest Port, with plans to build around 1,000 new houses already proposed.

Critics have raised concerns about the cumulative impact that this amount of housing would have on the town’s infrastructure.

A design and access statement submitted with Northern Coastal Developments’ application says: ‘The proposal provides much-needed housing within the area.

‘The bungalows provide accommodation much needed for people of retirement age while the town houses provide much needed accommodation for families within the area.’

The properties would have gardens and two-to-three off-street parking spaces.

The school closed in 2014 after it was placed in special measures, coupled with falling pupil numbers. It has been vacant ever since.

In March, Barton Willmore and Cheviot Holdings Ltd unveiled emerging plans for 275 homes at Percy Drive and approximately 190 on land west of the A1068.

Arch and Trivselhus has lodged a scheme for 51 properties at Coquet Enterprise Park, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses; one and two-bedroom bungalows and one and two-bedroom flats.

Hindhaugh Homes is involved in a plan for 500 houses to the south-east of Acklington Road.

Northumberland’s draft core strategy identifies a need for at least 600 houses to be built in Amble between 2011 and 2031.