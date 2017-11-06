Producer of eggs is supporting farmers

Chippindale Foods has relaunched its regional egg brands as part of plans to expand its role of promoting locally-sourced produce in supermarkets in Northumberland.

The new packs feature producer photographs and messaging to promote the fact that the eggs are from regional farms and are now on sale in Co-op and Morrisons stores in the county.

Managing director Nick Chippindale said a £5million investment in new packing facilities and offices near Harrogate back in 2013 had played a crucial role in delivering more local produce to supermarket shelves, resulting in 30 per cent growth with production levels now up to four million eggs a week.

He said: “We have provided a route to market for more regional poultry farmers in Northumberland and have supported others to become new free-range egg producers.

“The redesign of our local packs with clearer messaging about provenance and sustainability has been the latest step in supporting our farmers to sell more eggs regionally.

“We have new ideas in the pipeline to support a strong local network of egg producers and a reliable supply of local free-range eggs to retailers.”