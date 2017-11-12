Primary retains good Ofsted rating

St Michael’s CofE Primary School, in Alnwick, maintained its good rating after a recent short inspection.

The report says: ‘The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. You have developed further the safe and secure learning environment in which pupils, as your school motto states, enjoy Learning to Love – Loving to Learn’.

It also lists several next steps for the school to continue improving, such as ‘ensuring a greater proportion of pupils with low prior attainment reach the standards expected for their age in all key stages’.