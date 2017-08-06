Prestigious status awarded to well-used community hub

Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre has been awarded the prestigious Hallmark Level 1 status, which is a quality standard for village halls and community centres that rewards and recognises good practice.

The scheme is run nationally by Action for Communities in Rural England and administered locally by Community Action Northumberland.

A strict criteria needed to be met to achieve Level 1 of the Hallmark Standard, including that the venue is in good condition, there is an effective booking system and licences are in place, such as for playing live or recorded music,

Ellie Phillips, chairman of trustees of the Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre Trust, said that the award was recognition of the hard work put in by the 11 trustees and many others who help with running the centre.

She said that it is good news for the venue’s users and potential users, who can have confidence that the centre is run effectively.

The facility, at Westfield Park, has two turf football pitches; an astro-turf pitch; a function room; two meeting rooms; changing rooms; and a children’s play area. Regular activities that take place include Scouts; parent and toddler sessions; carpet bowls and dancing.

The hall is also used for children’s parties, private functions, meetings and social events.