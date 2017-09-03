Prestigious award victory for Felton skin-care firm

Felton-based skin-care company, Skin Salve, has been awarded Health and Beauty Product Provider of the Year 2018 in the Corporate LiveWire Awards.

The Corporate LiveWire’ Awards represent the pinnacle of business achievement, championing the best in their respective fields.

So John Davidson, director of JHA Associates which owns the Skin Salve range, was thrilled to take the award.

He said: “We were surprised and delighted to have achieved this accolade in such a competitive field among world-class companies.

“Perhaps, more importantly, it is real recognition of how small businesses are positively contributing to the UK economy in the current Brexit instability.”

Skin Salve was shortlisted for the awards in June, alongside some top competition.

Judging criteria covered a number of key elements including innovation, measured by a company’s ability to adapt the business to suit the changing markets.

The judges also looked favourably on a company that provides the best in a particular sector in quality, efficiency and delivery.

They were also particularly interested in how the company’s products made them unique, innovative and made them stand out from their competitors and how this is conveyed to the customers by the website.

The judges paid close attention to reviews by customers on the website and positive reviews on the internet as a whole.

They also looked for a deep commitment and implementation of policies that would provide long-term sustainability to show the business can continue to grow in an economic and healthy manner.

And Skin Salve came out on top.

John said: “Skin Salve has spent a considerable amount of time designing and thoroughly testing a new range of natural products that are manufactured using sustainable ingredients and are not tested on animals.”

Skin Salve was founded in 1992 and based in Durham, but was sold and relocated to Northumberland in 2002, and has continued to expand its popular range of skin-care products for eczema.

For more information, including Skin Salve’s range of products, visit skinsalve.co.uk