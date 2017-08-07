Presentation to Bell View carers

Have your say

Two carers in north Northumberland have been presented with new qualifications.

Christine Harris, chairman of the trustees at the Belford-based charity Bell View, presented two carers from Bell View Help at Home with their QCF Diploma certificates.

Christine Harris presented certificates to Christine Irving and Tracy Renton.

Christine Irving and Tracy Renton have completed their Level III QCF Diplomas in health and social care, while Margaret Thompson (not pictured) has achieved Level II.

The presentations were followed by drinks and nibbles to celebrate the women’s achievements.

Bell View Help at Home provides support for independent living for adults in north Northumberland.

For more information, call 01668 219538 or email bellview helpathome@hotmail.co.uk

l Last month, we reported that Bell View Day Care has expanded its fresh, home-cooked meals service. Call 01668 219221 for more.