Preparations going well for charity golf and family fun day

Families are being reminded to keep Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, free for a charity golf and family fun day in Alnwick.

As previously reported, the event, organised by Steve Miller, of AA Taxis, and taking place at Alnwick Castle Golf Club from 11am to 3pm, is supporting the Evie Campbell Fund.

Entry will be free and there will be activities such as face-painting, a bouncy castle, children’s rides, a magic show, food from the clubhouse and an ice-cream van.

The golf competition is now sold out and sponsors have been signed up for all the holes, alongside main sponsor Kevin Murphy, painter and decorator.

Raffle tickets are now on sale with a selection of prizes on offer, including vouchers for the likes of Lal Khazana, Castle Mania, Capella Hair Design, Hotspur 1364 and Mumbai Flavours.

The organisers are keen to thank all the sponsors: CBS World; Emporium; Geoff Campbell Joinery; Geoff Saunders Construction; The Dirty Bottles; G Potts Electrical; AS Construction; Clayport Jewellers; The Shepherd’s Rest; Scotts of Alnwick; South Road Tyres; Alnwick Auto Centre; Lionheart Garage; Auto Start, Glendale Graphics; The Wool Shop; CRG1 Website Design; and the Alnwick Town FC letter draw.

To buy raffle tickets, contact Daniel Harrison at the golf club on 01665 602632 or Steve at AA Taxis on 01665 606060.