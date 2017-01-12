Preliminary work starts on Queen Street overhaul

A major £170,000 project to change the appearance of Amble’s main shopping street has begun.

The scheme will see the cobbles removed along Queen Street and replaced with an alternative surface.

Preliminary work began at the start of this week, with work taking place on various areas of the street.

The works have been happening between 7am and 5.30pm and have been phased to cause minimal disruption, with the loss of as few parking bays at a time as possible.

The contractors are Miles Macadam with Northumberland County Council.

The main resurfacing work will begin on Monday, February 13, and, weather permitting, will take up to five working days to complete.

During the resurfacing period, from February 13, to Friday, February 17, Queen Street will be closed to parking, although businesses will still be open for trading.

The county council says that signs will be erected in advanced of the work and access for residents will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.

Motorists are reminded to refrain from parking vehicles on the road while resurfacing operations are carried out.

After the resurfacing works, the paths will be cleaned and the street furniture will be painted, as part of the spruce-up plans.

The nature of the scheme has been discussed at various traffic-flow meetings, which include members of Amble Town Council, other town representatives and the county council.