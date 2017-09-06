PR agency launched

A north-Northumberland-based entrepreneur has helped start a new PR and communications agency, which aims to take a creative and dynamic approach to resolving marketing challenges.

Richard Shell, who has the county venues Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall, has joined forces with PR director Chrissie Plunkett to launch The Twist Group.

With the philosophy of think big, think differently and think creatively, Twist aims to provide a commercial return for clients with the simple mantra of delivering unconventional campaigns that create conversations for the brands which the firms represent through earned, owned and shared media.

For more details, visit www.twistmarketing.co.uk or call 0191 432 6878.