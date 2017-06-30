Poster unearthed of time when Northumberland village was for sale

A poster from a key moment in Belford’s history has been unearthed and is now on show in the village’s museum.

Residents of the village know that in 1923 there was a great auction sale when, after the death of the last Squire, George Dixon Atkinson Clark, the entire Belford Estate was disposed of.

Many locals have copies of the sale catalogues showing how their individual houses were lotted and the price they made at the time.

Recently, the Belford Museum has been fortunate enough to obtain one of the original posters for the sale and it is only when you look at the six-foot poster that the enormity of what happened then begins to sink in.

Eight farms, a maltings and a quarry, 22 shops, a Post Office, two fully-licensed premises, 12 residences and 100 smaller houses and cottages all went up for auction on February 8 and 9, 1923.

The poster can now be seen in the museum, while copies of it in postcard form will be available from the museum’s stall at the Belford Arts Festival, which starts on Saturday, July 22.