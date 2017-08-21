Poppy Appeal help is needed by the Legion

The Royal British Legion is looking for volunteers to run its Poppy Appeal in the Seahouses area.

Earlier this year, we reported that Tom Orrin had stood down as the area’s Poppy Appeal organiser after 17 years.

Elsewhere in the North East, it is also looking for people in the Cramlington and Birtley areas.

Sarah-Jane Hill, the Legion’s community fund-raiser for Northumberland, said: “We need approximately 25 volunteers across those three key areas this year to ensure we raise much-needed funds.

“Volunteering can provide great opportunities for those involved.

“It allows the chance to meet new people, learn new and transferable skills and be part of a team that helps the Armed Forces community and promotes understanding of Remembrance.

“We’d love all who want to volunteer with us to get in contact.”

Each year, more than 350,000 poppy volunteers are needed across the country to raise funds to support current and former Armed Forces personnel and their families.

Claire Rowcliffe, director of fund-raising, said: “The Poppy Appeal is The Royal British Legion’s main fund-raising event of the year.

“Our volunteers are very much the lifeblood of the Poppy Appeal and contribute enormously to the charity year-round through a variety of roles. The best thing about being a volunteer for the Legion is that we welcome all ages and all backgrounds, people don’t have to be associated with the Armed Forces, they just need to be passionate about the cause.”

Contact Sarah-Jane Hill on 07823 416750 or email SHill@britishlegion.org.uk