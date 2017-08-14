Pop-up shop is set to open its doors to support dog charity

Have your say

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog-rescue charity, SHAK.

SHAK is opening a temporary pop-up shop later this month to raise vital funds for the charity.

Supporters of the organisation will be holding the fund-raiser at its headquarters along Greenwell Road, Alnwick.

The SHAK Boutique will operate from Thursday, August 17, to Saturday, August 19, from 9am to 5pm.

A range of items will be available, including new and high quality second-hand clothing; shoes; jewellery; toiletries; bric-a-brac; dog accessories; handmade crafts; books; games; and children’s toys.

There will also be a coffee shop up and running, offering tea, coffee, fruit juice and sweet treats, as well as a kiddies’ corner with plenty of items for younger ones.

SHAK HQ is dog friendly, so visitors can bring their pooches along.

SHAK official merchandise, including T-shirts and prints, will also be available to buy.

Every penny raised will be used to support SHAK dogs.

SHAK has been running for just over 11 years and is a sanctuary for abused, mistreated, neglected dogs.

For more information, visit www.shak.org.uk or the SHAK The Sanctuary Facebook page.

Thanks to SHAK’s work, hundreds of dogs have been saved. The charity currently has around 70 dogs in its care.