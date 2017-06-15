Polls open today for referendum on plan

The Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan has been more than three years in the making – and today is your chance to decide its future.

Today’s referendum invites local residents in the Alnwick and Denwick parishes who are registered to vote to make a choice of yes or no to decide whether it should be adopted as a framework for decision-making about the future of the area.

A simple majority in favour will see the document adopted, which will oblige Northumberland County Council to use the plan to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

Coun Gordon Castle said: “This plan has cross-party support on the town council in Alnwick. It represents our opportunity to map out the future of our town.

“Volunteers from within the community have worked together to develop its proposals, taking into account the feedback received from local residents and interest groups. Please come out and cast your vote.”

Members of the steering group braved the weekend rain to offer residents a final chance to ask questions about the referendum proposals last Saturday.

“Many local residents were already well aware of the plan and today’s vote,” said steering group member, Philip Angier.

“One or two had specific questions about the proposals maps which we had available on our stall. Despite coming just a week after the general election, I believe that local residents will want to make their votes count in this referendum.”

The three polling stations in Alnwick and one in Denwickare open today from 7am to 10pm.

Read the plan at www.alnwick-and-denwick-plan.org.uk