POLITICS: Be accountable for spending

Has the council forgotten about us?

It beggars belief that the county council is constantly adding to its massive debt level on projects in the south of the county, while cutting back on essential everyday services, such as fixing our broken roads.

Moving County Hall with an advertised project cost of £80million is just an example. Even the Liberal Democrats supported such an expense.

Northumberland County Council debt is now at a record level of over £1billion, which may ultimately result in residents having to foot the bill for repayments through increases in their council tax for years to come.

And yet, what real benefits are the people of Alnwick going to experience for such schemes?

Councillors need to be made more accountable for spending taxpayers’ money.

Robbie Moore,

Conservative Party candidate for Alnwick Division