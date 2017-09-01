Police take part in motorcycle campaign

Northumbria Police is taking part in a motorcycle safety campaign.

Over the past year, there have been eight fatalities and 12 seriously injured motor cyclists as a result of traffic collisions in the Northumbria Police area.

The campaign is concentrating on raising awareness, improving road safety through education and ensuring that riders have the correct skills and knowledge to ride safely. Riders are also being made aware of educational courses available.

Sgt Matthew Sykes, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: “We are dedicated to keeping our roads safe for all users and this campaign is an ideal platform for us to build on our relationship with riders and educate the public on how to stay safe on our roads.

“Our job isn’t just about catching those who break the law, but also about keeping our communities safe – and raising awareness is a big part of that.”