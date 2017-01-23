Police seek information on Northumberland collision

Police are appealing for information after a two vehicle collision in Northumberland.

At around 9am on Wednesday, January 18, police received a report of a collision between a red Mercedes GLA 220 sport and a beige Peugeot Partner on B6525 just past Turvelaws which is between Wooler and Berwick.

Emergency services attended and 64-year-old female Mercedes driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as stable. The 63-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taking to hospital as a precaution and released a short time later.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the vehicles collided and police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the collision, or saw the vehicles in question in the time before the collision, should contact police on 101 quoting log 215 180117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.