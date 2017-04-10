Police renew witness appeal after fatal A1 crash

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A1 in Northumberland on Saturday.

The incident happened at 9.57pm at Newton on the Moor and involved a Ford Transit van and a Subaru Impreza.

Police say that the Ford Transit exited from the junction from Swarland and was heading south onto the A1 in the northbound lane. The Subaru Impreza was travelling northbound when the two vehicles collided head on. The male driver of the Subaru died at the scene and police are still not in a position to name him.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a 24 year-old man, who sustained serious leg injuries is still receiving treatment at the RVI. His condition is not life-threatening. His 24-year-old woman passenger sustained minor injuries and was released from NSEC Hospital following treatment.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Motor Patrols on 101, quoting reference 1167 of 08/04/17.