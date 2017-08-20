Police name teenager killed in Bedlington car crash - one man charged

Have your say

The teenager who was killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in Bedlington the early hours of Saturday morning has been named.

Northumberland Police said the 19-year-old who sadly died at the scene in Victoria Terrace at around 1.50am was Bethany Fisher from the Bedlington area.

Today, police have charged a 20-year-old man with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

Jordan ODonnell, of Waverley Court, Bedlington, will appear before South East Northumberland Magistrates tomorrow.

Two other men arrested yesterday have been released and will face no further action.

One other female passenger remains in hospital in a stable condition with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 125 190817.

​