Police launch new system for engaging with residents

Northumbria Police is launching a multi-channel, two-way communication tool – YourNorthumbria – which has been specifically designed for the Force.

The system can be accessed through a variety of means, including fixed computers, smartphones, tablets and laptops, which is the first county-wide community engagement system designed to keep registered users up to date with the latest information about what is happening in their communities.

It allows officers to engage with the community with crime-prevention advice, appeal information, victim support, intelligence gathering using location-based alerts specifiable by ward areas, postcodes and address.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Vera Baird DBE QC, said: “Building community confidence and engaging with residents is incredibly important – so any new method of communication that helps our officers to reach more communities, providing information and reassurance, is welcomed by me.”