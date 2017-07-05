Police launch investigation after woman raped in Ashington

An investigation has been launched over an alleged rape in Ashington.

Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report at 1.50am today (Wednesday) that a woman had been raped at an address in the North Seaton area of Ashington.

DCI Helen Anderson said: “The victim is our utmost priority and our specialist officers are working closely with her to offer all the support she needs.

“While we are treating this as an isolated incident we do have officers on patrol in the area to reassure the public.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 55 050717 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.