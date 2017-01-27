Police investigate Northumberland pub break-ins

Police are appealing for witnesses following two pub burglaries in Northumberland.

The first happened at the Railway Hotel on Church Street, Haydon Bridge, between 1am and 8.48am yesterday. Offenders got in through a rear window and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the till and a Samsung tablet.

The second happened 20 miles away at the Golden Lion Hotel, Market Place, Allendale, and was reported at 9.41am yesterday. They also got in through a rear window and stole the safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: "These two burglaries happened 20 miles apart and we are keeping an open mind as to whether they may be linked.

"We'd ask for any witnesses for either incident to contact the police. We want to hear from anyone who may have seen any activity at these premises, or unusual vehicles, at the relevant times to get in contact."

Officers in the area are carrying out inquiries and additional officers are on patrol.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 194 of 26/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.