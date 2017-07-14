Police appeal for witnesses to A1 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Northumberland.

At around 3.20pm police received a report that a blue Renault Megane had left the road on the A1 just south of the Lindisfarne Services at Beal in north Northumberland.

The vehicle had been travelling north when it lost control and travelled across the southbound carriageway before crashing through a fence and into a field.

Emergency services attended and the three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Two female passengers are in a stable condition. The male driver's condition is described as critical but stable.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen the Renault Megane on the A1 prior to the collision, to get in touch.

The A1 was closed in both directions for approximately five hours in order for collision investigation to be carried out and recovery of the vehicle.

Witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 688 130717.