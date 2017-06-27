Police appeal for wanted man from Northumberland

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Northumberland.

Sean Coleman, 26, is wanted on a prison recall as he is suspected of driving dangerously in the Ashington area.

Coleman, of Ashington Drive, Stakeford, was convicted of driving offences in 2015 and the Operation Dragoon team believe he could be putting lives at risk because of his behaviour on the road.

Now police want the public’s help to locate him so that the traffic officers can speak to him about the reports of dangerous driving.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and with short, dark hair.

Coleman has failed to present himself to a police station despite numerous opportunities to do so and police are fast losing patience with him.

He is now being asked to hand himself in at a police station or call police on 101.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts then they can also contact police on 101 quoting reference srn535991 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.