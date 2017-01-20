Police appeal for missing Northumberland woman

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 20-year-old Northumberland woman.

Jennifer Hillier, from Hextol Terrace in Hexham, was reported missing on Monday at 5.30pm from her home address.

She is described as being white, 5ft x 5” tall, slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair and a pale complexion. It is not known what she is wearing.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are carrying out inquiries to locate her.

Officers are appealing for Jennifer to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises her to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 836 of 16/01/17.