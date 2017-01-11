Police appeal for help to find missing Northumberland man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 43-year-old Northumberland man.

John Thomson from Eastcliffe in Berwick was last seen on Tuesday, January 10, at noon at Berwick Infirmary when he was visiting someone.

He is described a white man, approximately 5 ft x 9” tall, slim build, with very short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured jacket, with a dark coloured hoody underneath, dark gray tracksuit bottoms and black wellies. He had a silver mountain bike with him.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are carrying out enquiries to locate him.

Officers are appealing for John to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises him to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 406 of 11/01/17.