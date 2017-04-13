Police appeal after thieves pinch bikes

Police are appealing for information after a number of bikes were stolen in Amble at the weekend.

A men’s Claud Butler racing bike was taken from a shed in the rear garden of a property on Davis Drive.

The cycle, which is black with orange writing, was pinched between 4pm and 11.40pm on Sunday.

A red and silver Giant mountain bike with an attached bottle cap was reported stolen from an address in Stephenson Road at 7pm on Sunday.

And overnight on Saturday, a specialised hardtail red and black mountain bike was stolen from a shed on Burton Road.

Neighbourhood Inspector Liz Hall said: “We know at this time of year we may see a slight rise in bicycle thefts and we have additional police patrols taking place to reassure residents.”

She added: “We’d always encourage people to use a good quality lock that cannot be cut through and to make sure bikes are secured at all times as bikes left insecure in the garden or in the street present a perfect opportunity for thieves.

“Bikes should, wherever possible, be stored either in the house or in a locked outbuilding, and again, we would urge people to make sure they use a good quality sturdy lock.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should call police on 101.