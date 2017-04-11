Police appeal after spate of fuel thefts in Rothbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after several fuel thefts in the Rothbury area over the weekend.

Between noon on Saturday, and 10am on Sunday, thieves struck at Newtown Engineering on Rothbury Industrial Estate.

Offenders stole 750 litres of diesel from a static tank after gaining entry to the compound and forcing the lock. The crime reference number is 391 09/04/17.

Another incident was reported at 8.54am on Sunday after a HGV waggon parked overnight beside Ewesley Farm, Ewesley in Scots Gap, was targeted.

Thieves syphoned £300 worth of diesel from the tank and caused damage to the vehicle. The crime reference number is 332 09/04/17.

Several vehicles parked in David Appleby Builder’s Yard, in Station Road, in Rothbury, had fuel stolen. Offenders also forced entry to the yard by damaging a fence. The incidents were reported at 10.11am on Sunday. The crime reference number is 387 09/04/17.

Police also received a report of an attempted fuel theft at Morrell Hirst Farm, Morrell Hirst, in Rothbury, at 2am, on Sunday. Offenders attempted to steal from a fuel tank, but left empty handed. The crime reference number is 398 09/04/17.

Neighbourhood Inspector Liz Hall said: “We’re appealing to the rural community for information about these offences. We’d also like to remind them if anyone sees any suspicious vehicles or people then they should report it to police while it’s happening so we can respond and check it out.

“We also want to remind owners of construction and farm vehicles to ensure that they keep their vehicles secure and follow our crime-prevention advice to deter criminals.

“Park vehicles in view of CCTV, near security lighting or where the tank cannot be easily accessed, ie against a wall or building.

“Fit locking fuel caps to vehicles and don’t leave them full of fuel overnight.”

Anyone with any information about any of these offences is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the relevant crime reference number.