Police appeal after disturbance in Alnwick street

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance, involving a man and a woman, in an Alnwick street.

It happened at 2.18am on Sunday at Clayport Bank. Officers were alerted to a disturbance in the area after a man intervened between a couple having a disagreement in the street.

Officers attended and two people – a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl – were arrested in connection with the incident and later released. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen what happened, or spoke to an officer on the night, is asked to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 140 of 16/04/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.