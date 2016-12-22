Police appeal after crash in Northumberland

Police are appealing for information after a collision in Northumberland, which left four people injured, including two young children.

Shortly before 3pm yesterday, police received a report of a crash involving a wagon and a Land Rover Discovery on the A69, eastbound, near Corbridge.

Four people in the Land Rover, including two children, were taken to hospital.

The occupants of the Land Rover, including two young children, were taken to the RVI hospital for treatment. The children were later released, but the adults remain in hospital for treatment. Their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The occupants of the wagon were uninjured.

A section of the road was closed for around four hours to allow officers to deal with the incident.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 546 21/12/16.