Poignant Remembrance service in Northumberland

Members of the public joined staff, Northumberland county councillors and ex-servicemen for a Remembrance service at County Hall, in Morpeth, earlier today.

War veterans and representatives of the RAF, Royal British Legion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, RAF Boulmer and emergency services came together to help commemorate the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces and civilians in times of war.

The ceremony. Picture by Doug Harrison

A two-minute silence was held and a bugler from the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers played the Last Post.

Accompanied by a Northumbrian piper, wreaths of poppies were laid at the war memorial by Northumberland County Council’s civic head Coun Anthony Murray MBE, HM Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland Bryony Gibson and representatives of the emergency services, among many others.

Children from The Dales School, in Blyth, made their own poppy wreath especially for the occasion and came to the service to lay it at the war memorial.