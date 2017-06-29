Plenty of inspiration to be found

Look out for the following gardens in Longhirst.

Inglenook is a small formal garden surrounded by yews, with shrubs, tubs and a lovely rockery.

Dairy Cottage has had a make-over designed by Sean Murray, winner of the BBC’s Great Chelsea Garden Challenge. You enter through a pergola, with an underplanting of perennials in raised beds in an informal woodland. Reclaimed troughs form a pond to sustain wildlife.

Mike and Jill Elphick’s Howarth Cottage is close to Millennium Wood. It stands on a North East facing slope that used to be a rubbish tip, but now has a boardwalk and a large collection of plants.

At 4 Stable Close you’ll find walkways, a pond and wooded backdrop. It has been designed as a cottage garden to give a relaxing feel, with plenty of foliage and an abundance of colours.

Cherryburn, in the main street, has a well-established garden with lots of moss and hostas.

The Old Vicarage has a formal front garden with monkey puzzle tree and rhododendrons. The side garden, originally a vegetable plot linking the vicarage and Lord Joicey’s Coach House, has become a kitchen garden with herbaceous borders.

Longhirst Farm House Garden is the last remnant of Town Farm. Gradually being renovated, it comprises the vegetable and flower garden, replanted orchard, and The Croft, a former lambing field.

In Linda’s formal garden, which slopes away to the burn, you’ll find delphinium, phlomis, sarcococca, inula, sambucus and ligularia.

In total contrast is the garden described by the owners as being “a bit like an allotment, where we try and grow as much produce as intensively possible, with fanciness a secondary consideration”.

I love them all.