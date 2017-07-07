Play based on Eilidh needs donations

A final push for donations has been launched to help fund a play inspired by the death of a Northumberland woman.

The White Bike, written by Tamara von Werthern, is about a young woman who is killed as she cycles to work, leaving behind a husband and young daughter.

The production, scheduled to receive its world premiere in London in September, is based on the tragic case of Eilidh Cairns, 30, from Ellingham, who was crushed by a HGV while cycling in the capital in 2009.

Those involved with the play have already raised thousands of pounds, but they need an extra £810 to meet the match-funding target for the Arts Council to be able to stage the play.

The closing date for donations is noon on Saturday. To contribute, click here.