Play-area litter louts are criticised for their actions

Louts who left cans and broken glass at a children’s play area have been criticised.

Pictures of litter strewn around Paddlers Park appeared on Amble Community Team’s group page on Facebook on Sunday morning.

The images, including the one on the right, were posted by Andrea Doodle Hewitson, who commented: ‘Lovely to see children at Paddlers Park this morning. Disappointed with the amount of smashed glass and cans left.’

She added that the debris was ‘really dangerous for children to be around’.

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue said that the play area is the responsibility of the town council.

She said: “We take this issue seriously and we are looking at extra resources.

“We do have people looking after it at the moment, although they can’t be there all of the time.

“We are looking into employing a full-time worker and one of the duties will be to check Paddlers Park.

“We are disappointed that some people spoil the area and we would ask them not to.”

Meanwhile, the play area’s water pump has been removed for the winter and will be put back in the spring.

Paddlers Park, formerly The Paddlers, was officially reopened last year after major refurbishment. A plaque was unveiled during a Royal visit by Sophie, Countess of Wessex.