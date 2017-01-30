Plans to convert farm buildings into housing

Plans to convert farm buildings into eight new homes in the hamlet of Mousen, near Belford, have been lodged.

The application, which also includes the refurbishment of a further three cottages, has been submitted by estate agent Strutt & Parker on behalf of the Shaftoe Educational Foundation.

A supporting statement explains that Mousen Estate’s main traditional steading comprises a range of stone-under-slate buildings and three steel portal-framed agricultural buildings, which have become redundant due to the advancement of agriculture.

The aim is to convert the range of buildings to residential use. The modern agricultural building at the west of the site is also proposed to be converted into a biomass boiler house to serve the homes.