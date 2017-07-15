Plans submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Beadnell: Mr & Mrs S & S Arrowsmith, 29 Longbeach Drive, ground-floor side extension to provide additional living and storage space.

Belford: Mr D Hamilton, 9 Middleton Cottages, Middleton, side single-storey sunroom extension.

Felton: Mr A Makin, 7 The Oval, demolish existing conservatory and construct 1.5-storey extension to rear.

Longframlington: Gavin Christie, land West Of The Holme, two single-bedroom holiday chalets.

Newton-by-the-Sea: Mr V Thompson, land west of Link House Farm, Town Close, erection of nine linked holiday units (resubmission).

North Broomhill: Josh Hay, 85 Station Road, replace conservatory with sunroom.

North Sunderland: Erik Tengelsen, 5 St Cuthbert Close, first-floor balcony in rough unseasoned oak with toughened glass panels to the side and front, supported to the ground by six pillars on the rear elevation of the house.

Powburn: Ms Evans, Breamish House, Main Street, conversion and reconstruction of outbuildings to create six holiday-let dwellings.

Rothbury: Mr & Mrs M Lynn, Bracken Cottage, Hillside, single-storey extension to rear to form kitchen/family room.

Swarland: Mr & Mrs Wood, 4 Springwood, double garage including store room within curtilage of existing property.

Warkworth: Ian Fenwick, 5 Bridge Street, listed building consent for various external and internal alterations; Mark Ringland, Rose Cottage, 11 The Butts, new single-storey, flat-roof extension to rear.

Wooler: Kashmir Nijjar, 3 Market Place, retrospective – new cash machine; Mark Robson, Turvelaws Farmhouse, hedgerow removal notice.