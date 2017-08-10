Plans for new homes behind Alnwick supermarket

Proposals for nine new homes on vacant land behind Aldi in Alnwick have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The plans, submitted by Northumberland Estates, are described as phase two of the redevelopment of the former Willis’ garage site.

The first phase saw the construction of a food store and retail unit to the front of the site, by Sawmill Industrial Estate, now occupied by Aldi and Topps Tiles.

The housing scheme would feature two two-bedroom, semi-detached homes, six three-bedroom, semi-detached properties and one four-bedroom detached dwelling.

Access would be directly from the existing road with an entrance adjacent to the Aldi store.

A planning statement submitted with the application concludes: ‘The development of full residential housing within the town of Alnwick complies with national and local planning policy. The development of housing of a currently underused, untidy and dilapidated site within the sustainable town of Alnwick is considered to comply fully with the development plan.’

It’s a very busy time for the Estates in the town as, last week, we reported that work has started at Lionheart Industrial Estate to build new infrastructure alongside a new Highways England depot.

It came hot on the heels of last month’s announcements of plans for 270 new homes on land at Windy Edge, off Alnmouth Road, and proposals for a new retail park, to the south of Greensfield Industrial Estate.