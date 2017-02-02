Plans for hotel and restaurant in Amble set for go-ahead

Plans to build a new hotel and restaurant in Amble look set to get the go-ahead next week.

Arch, the regeneration company wholly owned by the county council, is behind the scheme, which represents an investment of up to £4million which will create nearly 100 jobs.

The proposed Amble hotel plan.

The plan is to build a 30-bedroom hotel on an undeveloped site within Coquet Enterprise Park, off the A1068.

There would be a mix of family and twin rooms, as well as a 150-seater restaurant and bar area with further seating outside and car parking and cycle spaces.

If the project is approved, it is expected to create up to 60 jobs during the construction phase and the equivalent of 35 full-time jobs once it opens.

The proposed development is part of a wider plan to enhance Coquet Enterprise Park and build on the momentum of recent economic development at the harbour.

It is hoped that the hotel would contribute to the town’s tourism offer by increasing the amount of available accommodation and helping to attract additional visitors.

Arch says that the hotel would be a catalyst for wider regeneration of the enterprise park.