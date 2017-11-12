Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Land south-east of Greensfield Moor Farm, retrospective change of use from agricultural land to site for up to 10 touring caravans.

Amble: 41 Queen Street, change of use required from a clothes shop to a café with alcohol licence.

Felton: Land west of West Moor House, conversion of agricultural building into three residential units.

Glanton: 11 The Lane, single storey lean-to extension to rear.

Harbottle: Parsonside, Newton Farm, retrospective change of use from class C1 to C3.

Milfield: Former RAF Millfield facilities, conversion of redundant buildings to form two properties for holiday/tourism use; former Milfield County First School, Wheatriggs, demolition of school building and erection of 33 two and three-bedroom, two-storey dwellings with associated works.

Warkworth: Kingfisher House, Station Road, raised decking area, including glass balustrade to perimeter, to first-floor rear elevation; 6 Greens Park, enlargement of living room window and replacement of timber windows with UPVC double-glazed windows; 14 Morwick Road, construction of porch extension to front of property.

Whittingham: Land south-west of Prendwick Farm, two shepherds’ huts for the purpose of luxury glamping-style accommodation.

Wooler: Land south of 38 Glendale Road, new dwelling on land adjacent to Red Gables.