Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: 12 Bailiffgate, listed building consent for the installation of a fan and ducting for kitchen extraction system and the removal of one window; Bondgate Hall, 6 Clive Terrace, listed building consent for new patio doors to rear of building, new side glazed window, removal of solid door and store, new first-floor sash windows; 1 Sea View Terrace, single-storey side extension.

Beadnell: Waters Edge, 2 Harbour Road, alterations to holiday let including garage conversion and infill below terrace.

Felton: Felton Park Lodge, Felton Park, works to windows, roof, chimney and internal layout.

Glanton: 4 South Farm, listed building consent – for the installation of an extractor fan to the kitchen.

Holy Island: Belvue, Chare Ends, change of use to C4 plus internal works to form three guest bedrooms with owners’ accommodation and shared living space, widen gateway, replace windows, double glaze external doors, replace roof with fibreglass.

Longframlington: Weldon Vale, timber U-shaped stable block.

Seahouses: 26 King Street, extension of existing dropped kerb.

Whittingham: Land north of Station House, Station Cottages, conversion of empty railway good shed into a new dwelling.