Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.
Alnwick: Steve Lissemore, Alnwick Rugby Club, temporary holiday site from 26/07/18 to 23/08/18 for a maximum of 80 units (tents and caravans) per night.
Holy Island: Lady Rose Crossman, remains of chapel, St Cuthbert’s Isle, repair works to the western wall of the annexe building.
Longframlington: Mr & Mrs Graham Parritt, 22 Harecross Park, single-storey side and rear extension.
Longhoughton: Ian Weatheritt, 19 Park Road, upstairs bedroom.
Lucker: Mr Pearson, land north of Adderstone Mains, construction of agricultural building to accommodate pigs.
Newton on the Moor: Mr & Mrs Stephen and Alison Gallico, The Old School, single-storey extension to rear to form conservatory and alterations to lodge (former garage).
Red Row: Colin Gordon, land north-west of Meadow View, Main Street, detached house and garage.
Rothbury: Mr & Mrs Robert Crowe, Kiaora, Wagtail Road, replace and extend deck.
Swarland: Peter Dwyer, North Lodge, 8 Park Road, detached garage in stone with slate roof.
Warkworth: Michael and Gillian Egdell, plot 2, land north of Hermitage Drive, construction of detached dwelling.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.