Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Steve Lissemore, Alnwick Rugby Club, temporary holiday site from 26/07/18 to 23/08/18 for a maximum of 80 units (tents and caravans) per night.

Holy Island: Lady Rose Crossman, remains of chapel, St Cuthbert’s Isle, repair works to the western wall of the annexe building.

Longframlington: Mr & Mrs Graham Parritt, 22 Harecross Park, single-storey side and rear extension.

Longhoughton: Ian Weatheritt, 19 Park Road, upstairs bedroom.

Lucker: Mr Pearson, land north of Adderstone Mains, construction of agricultural building to accommodate pigs.

Newton on the Moor: Mr & Mrs Stephen and Alison Gallico, The Old School, single-storey extension to rear to form conservatory and alterations to lodge (former garage).

Red Row: Colin Gordon, land north-west of Meadow View, Main Street, detached house and garage.

Rothbury: Mr & Mrs Robert Crowe, Kiaora, Wagtail Road, replace and extend deck.

Swarland: Peter Dwyer, North Lodge, 8 Park Road, detached garage in stone with slate roof.

Warkworth: Michael and Gillian Egdell, plot 2, land north of Hermitage Drive, construction of detached dwelling.