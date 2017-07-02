Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Nahila Mirza, 2 Victoria Terrace, demolition of single-storey extension and timber outbuildings and construction of single-storey extension, replacement of timber-framed windows with uPVC-framed windows; Dawn Davidson, 23 Lower Barresdale, removal of rear conservatory and side single-storey utility and replacement with two-storey side extension and mono-pitch rear kitchen extension.

The Grange in Rennington.

Amble: Ian Roxburgh, 4 Old Coastguard Cottages, conservatory extension.

Embleton: Justin Lapworth, 4 The Villas, demolition of flat-roof garage and construction of two-storey self-contained annexe.

Hadston: William Cander, 28 Woodside Crescent, retrospective – change of use of land to residential curtilage.

Longframlington: Elizabeth Stewart, Endeavour, Embleton Terrace, conversion of garage to form annexed accommodation and new replacement garage.

Longhoughton: Ian and Mary Atkinson, Longhoughton Hall, North End, outline permission for conversion of former stables and workshop to provide two self-contained, two-bedroom holiday cottages.

North Broomhill: Robin Darling, 26 Guyzance Avenue, first-floor extension to form two bedrooms.

Rennington: Simon Fitton, The Grange, Church Road, reconfigure existing accommodation, new accommodation to the south-east of the existing building with two new rooms with en-suite bathroom provision and a laundry, to the north-west a modest extension to the existing day room linked to an outdoor terrace with new ramped access to existing facilities, new link corridor to connect house to the new extension.