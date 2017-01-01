Planning notices submitted to council

Alnwick: Jonathan McGrael, land to south of Lionheart Enterprise Park, change of use of agricultural land and construction of a new road and depot for Highways England to establish a base of operations for the continued maintenance of the region’s road networks – new office & workshop, salt barn, yard area, car & operational vehicle parking, access road, SuDS basin, foul water pumping station and other ancillary works; Janine Hunt, 10 Lisburn Street, listed building consent – remove three 1970s fixed windows with awning to front elevation of property and replace with traditional sliding sash softwood 12 single-glazed pane Georgian windows.

Belford: Mr M Stanton, Old Farmhouse, Detchant, listed building consent for the stripping and re-slating roof with associated works; Ian Graham, Belford Hall, listed building consent to repair, refurbish and relocate the eastern gate pier in its correct position at the edge of the carriageway in accordance with Dobson’s original design, fabricate and fit a new sandstone pyramid cap to match the cap to the western gate pier.

Howick: Robert Jamieson, Howick Village Hall Trust, Copley Hall, proposal to demolish the toilet block attached to Howick Village Hall and replace with new, improved and enlarged building which will include an accessible WC and baby-changing facilities, improved main access into the Hall in line with current accessibility standards.

North Broomhill: Simon Johnston, 24 Stone Row, retrospective – construction of timber garage.

Stamford: All Saints Developments Ltd, land west of Masons Arms, change of use of paddock/former caravan site to residential by erecting four dwellinghouses.