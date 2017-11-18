PLANNING: Differing standards

I applaud the local planning department’s attention to detail in maintaining the historic character of our towns and villages within the Alnwick district.

However, it bemuses me that Alnwick town residents and businesses are required to bend over backwards to satisfy local planning regulations with regard to the selection of building materials, window style, shop signage, etc, while permission is freely granted for a dozen or more 120metre-high wind turbines on top of an unspoilt hillside on the environs of the town.

Steve Elliott,

Allerburn Lea,

Alnwick