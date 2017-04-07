Planning committee: Longhirst lodges, Morpeth hotel and Ashington homes

A scheme for 150 holiday lodges at Longhirst Golf Club was rejected against the recommendation of the planning officers.

The proposals would be in the open countryside and green belt, but the ‘very special circumstances’ in this case were said to be that the lodges would support the golf club, which is struggling.

But a majority of committee members felt that the case had not been made well enough, particularly as it appeared that this bid was merely the first phase of a scheme for a total of 475 lodges.

Elsewhere, a £5million redevelopment of the Queen’s Head Hotel in Morpeth, as a restaurant, boutique hotel, wedding venue and spa, was given the green light, as were two outline bids for 600 and 200 homes, between Wansbeck Hospital and the A189, in Ashington.