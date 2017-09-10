Planning applications submitted to council

A selection of the latest plans submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Acklington: Ivy Cottage, extension of one-bedroom cottage into rear garden to create additional two bedrooms, bathroom and orangery/living space.

Alnmouth: 34 Northumberland Street, reconstruction of cottage into two-storey house.

Alnwick: 12 Bailiffgate, change of use from convent to bed and breakfast hotel and installation of fan and ducting for kitchen extraction system.

Amble: Land west of A1068 and south of Marks Bridge, substitution application resulting in three additional dwellings; 41 Panhaven Road, demolition of single-storey extension to west elevation, construction of a new two-storey extension, containing kitchen, dining, bedroom and bathroom areas.

Beadnell: Annstead Farm Cottages, Swinhoe Road, maximum number of units per night 120 including all tents and caravans.

Boulmer: Fishing Boat Inn, two-storey extension to rear to form two letting rooms with en-suite shower rooms.

Felton: Felton and Thirston Youth Club, Recreation Lane, change of use and demolition of youth club, erection of one dwellinghouse (resubmission).

Longframlington: 5 Wardle Terrace, two-storey rear extension.

Longhoughton: Land at Station Road, advertisement consent for sales area including multiple signs.

Red Row: Land south of Green Tiles, Main Street, reserved matters application for dormer bungalow; land south-west of Grey Arms Court, Main Street, demolition of stables and construction of two detached houses, two detached garages and associated landscaping.

Rock: Jingly Hemmel, Pasturehill Plantation, change of use from agricultural building to a dwellinghouse plus extension.

Warkworth: 10 Bridge Street, listed building consent for installation of new windows, replacement of defective stonework and repoint the front.

Wooler: 10-14 High Street, listed building consent for new painted timber frames with double glazing.