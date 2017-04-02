Planning applications submitted to council

Alnwick: Darren Chambers, 9 Coopers Close, first-floor bedroom extension over garage and replacement rear conservatory with a sunroom extension and altered kitchen.

Amble: Laura & Bruce Lee & Griffiths, 58 Newburgh Street, dormer windows to loft; Kris Burnett, 47-49 High Street, first-floor extension and change of use to waiting area for restaurant.

Warkworth CE First School. Picture by Jane Coltman

Beadnell: Mr & Mrs Darren & Lisa Kell, Old School House, Meadow Lane, demolition of Old School House and erection of six residential units.

Belford: Mr & Mrs Eric & Susan Taylor, Joiners Shop, land west of 30 High Street, erection of ‘walk-thro’ fully-glazed entrance porch.

Craster: Mark Green, former Methodist Chapel, Chapel Row, demolition of existing pigeon shed, erection of single-storey double garage with garden store, associated landscaping works and change of use of allotment land to residential curtilage; Mr & Mrs Pople, Craster West House, resubmission – internal and external alterations to include the construction of a front porch.

Dunstan: Sir Andrew & Lady Dilnot, land north-east of Dunstan Hall, construction of new dwelling house.

Embleton: John Fyffe, Dunstanburgh Castle Hotel, Front Street, removal of front steps/walls, creation of roofed porch on same footprint.

Felton: Chris Berriman, Sunningdale, 11 Burgham Park, construction of two-storey rear extension.

Longhoughton: RAF Boulmer Nursery School, Longhoughton CE First School, prior notification of demolition of disused cabin/modular classroom accommodation.

Seahouses: Kathryn Jones, Flat 4, Farne Court, 24 St Aidan’s, new window; Mr Armstrong, Amusements, 21-23 Main Street, change of use of first floor to create two residential units including the change of use of the ground floor from sui generis/A1 to mixed A3/A5 use.

Swarland: Malcolm Forster, outline – erection of bungalow on garden of Heatherstone, Kenmore Road; Robert Jackson, 5 Douglas Crescent, conservatory.

Warkworth: Warkworth CE First School, single-storey extension to front to form secure lobby and reception.