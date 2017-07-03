Planning: Amble parking and Warkworth homes

A planning application for more car-parking spaces in Amble has been submitted by the county council’s highways team.

The proposal is for four new parking areas on land to both the east and west of the existing Braid car-park access road, near Coquet Yacht Club, to provide space for about 19 extra vehicles.

It is in response to requests from Amble Town and Warkworth Parish councils for more parking.

• The reserved-matters application for eight homes on land to the west of 30 Watershaugh Road in Warkworth has been submitted to the county council.

It follows the approval of an outline bid for up to nine homes on the site back in March 2015, which sparked nearly 100 objections.